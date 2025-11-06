Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Shadow's Edge The Shadow's Edge, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan

The Shadow's Edge, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan

Tickets
All about film
Today 6
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Shadow's Edge? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D
00:05 from 2000 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Night of the Reaper
Night of the Reaper
2025, USA, Horror
The Shadow's Edge
The Shadow's Edge
2025, China / Hong Kong, Action, Crime, Drama
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more