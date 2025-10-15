Menu
Kinoafisha
Taldykorgan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan
15 October 2025
Agent & Irbis Showtimes – 15 October 2025 Screenings in Taldykorgan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Wed
15
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Agent & Irbis?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema
g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D, KZ
10:00
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree