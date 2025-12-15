Menu
Kinoafisha
Taldykorgan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan
16 December 2025
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas Showtimes – 16 December 2025 Screenings in Taldykorgan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
15
Tomorrow
16
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for A Mouse Hunt for Christmas?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema
g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D, RU
10:15
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Deep Sea
2023, China, Adventure, Animation, Drama
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Stitch Head
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree