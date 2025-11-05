Menu
Kinoafisha
Taldykorgan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan
5 November 2025
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película Showtimes – 5 November 2025 Screenings in Taldykorgan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
All about animated film
Today
4
Tomorrow
5
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema
g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D, RU
13:30
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Noise
2024, South Korea, Horror, Thriller
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
2025, USA, Drama
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree