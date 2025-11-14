Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Bear Claw Camp Bear Claw Camp, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan 14 November 2025

Bear Claw Camp Showtimes – 14 November 2025 Screenings in Taldykorgan

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bear Claw Camp? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D, RU
11:20 from 2000 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Death Whisperer
Death Whisperer
2025, Thailand, Action, Horror, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bear Claw Camp
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Yaga na nashu golovu
Yaga na nashu golovu
2025, Russia, Family, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more