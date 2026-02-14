Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Wuthering Heights Wuthering Heights, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan

Wuthering Heights, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan

Tickets
All about film
Today 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Wuthering Heights? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D
00:35 from 2000 ₸
2D, RU
20:40 from 2000 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
The Beldham
The Beldham
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more