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Kinoafisha Films Gruzovichki Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan 30 April 2026

Gruzovichki Showtimes – 30 April 2026 Screenings in Taldykorgan

Tickets
All about animated film
Thu 30
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D
10:00 from 2000 ₸ 13:25 from 2000 ₸
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Moshenniki
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Көлеңке
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