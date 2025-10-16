Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Bambi: The Reckoning Bambi: The Reckoning, 2024 Screening times in Taldykorgan

Bambi: The Reckoning, 2024 Screening times in Taldykorgan

Tickets
All about film
Today 16
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bambi: The Reckoning? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D, RU
23:40 from 2000 ₸
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Bambi: The Reckoning
Bambi: The Reckoning
2024, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more