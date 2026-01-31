Menu
Kinoafisha
Taldykorgan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Mercy
Mercy, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan
Mercy, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Талгар
Today
31
Tomorrow
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
14:00
from 1800 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree