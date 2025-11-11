Menu
Kinoafisha
Taldykorgan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Finnick 2
Finnick 2, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan
11 November 2025
Finnick 2 Showtimes – 11 November 2025 Screenings in Taldykorgan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about animated film
Today
11
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Finnick 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema
g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D
15:20
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
2021, China, Animation
Night of the Reaper
2025, USA, Horror
The Shadow's Edge
2025, China / Hong Kong, Action, Crime, Drama
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree