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Kinoafisha Films Кассандра Кассандра, 2026 Screening times in Stepnogorsk 16 June 2026

Кассандра Showtimes – 16 June 2026 Screenings in Stepnogorsk

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Step Cinema g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
18:00 from 1900 ₸
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