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Kinoafisha Films Passenger Passenger, 2026 Screening times in Stepnogorsk 1 June 2026

Passenger Showtimes – 1 June 2026 Screenings in Stepnogorsk

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Step Cinema g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
10:10 from 2400 ₸ 13:30 from 2400 ₸ 20:00 from 2400 ₸
Passenger
Passenger
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Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
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Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
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Babay
Babay
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Scotty
Scotty
2025, Germany, Adventure, Animation, Family
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