Menu
Kinoafisha
Stepnogorsk, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Moshenniki
Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Stepnogorsk
19 April 2026
Moshenniki Showtimes – 19 April 2026 Screenings in Stepnogorsk
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
15
Tomorrow
16
Fri
17
Sat
18
Sun
19
Mon
20
Tue
21
Wed
22
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Moshenniki?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Step Cinema
g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
15:30
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Solo Mio
2026, USA, Comedy, Romantic
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree