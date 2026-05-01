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Kinoafisha Films Scotty Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Stepnogorsk 25 May 2026

Scotty Showtimes – 25 May 2026 Screenings in Stepnogorsk

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 23 Sun 24 Mon 25 Tue 26 Wed 27
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Step Cinema g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
12:00 from 2400 ₸ 15:00 from 2400 ₸
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