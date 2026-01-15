Menu
Kinoafisha
Stepnogorsk, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Gipnoz
Gipnoz, 2026 Screening times in Stepnogorsk
Gipnoz, 2026 Screening times in Stepnogorsk
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
15
Tomorrow
16
Sat
17
Sun
18
Mon
19
Tue
20
Wed
21
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Gipnoz?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Step Cinema
g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
23:45
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Oiyn
2026, Kazakhstan, Detective
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Adulthood
2025, USA, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree