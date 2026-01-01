Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Dastur: Teris bata Dastur: Teris bata, 2025 Screening times in Stepnogorsk 11 January 2026

Dastur: Teris bata Showtimes – 11 January 2026 Screenings in Stepnogorsk

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 10 Sun 11 Mon 12 Tue 13 Wed 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Dastur: Teris bata? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Step Cinema g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
10:00 from 2800 ₸ 20:10 from 2800 ₸
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Song Sung Blue
Song Sung Blue
2025, USA, Biography, Drama, History
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more