Films
Bayguys
Bayguys, 2025 Screening times in Stepnogorsk
9 December 2025
Bayguys Showtimes – 9 December 2025 Screenings in Stepnogorsk
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Step Cinema
g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
17:30
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
100 Meters
2025, Japan / USA, Animation, Drama, Sport
