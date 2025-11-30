Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Shay v bol'shom gorode Shay v bol'shom gorode, 2025 Screening times in Stepnogorsk 30 November 2025

Shay v bol'shom gorode Showtimes – 30 November 2025 Screenings in Stepnogorsk

Tickets
All about film
Today 27 Tomorrow 28 Sat 29 Sun 30 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Shay v bol'shom gorode? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Step Cinema g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
12:00 from 2600 ₸
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Masha i Medvedi
Masha i Medvedi
2025, Russia, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more