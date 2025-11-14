Menu
Kinoafisha
Stepnogorsk, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Adal
Adal, 2025 Screening times in Stepnogorsk
14 November 2025
Adal Showtimes – 14 November 2025 Screenings in Stepnogorsk
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
13
Tomorrow
14
Sat
15
Sun
16
Mon
17
Tue
18
Wed
19
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Adal?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Step Cinema
g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
19:20
from 2400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Shadow's Edge
2025, China / Hong Kong, Action, Crime, Drama
Yaga na nashu golovu
2025, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree