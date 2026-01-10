Menu
Kinoafisha
Stepnogorsk, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Primate
Primate, 2026 Screening times in Stepnogorsk
12 January 2026
Primate Showtimes – 12 January 2026 Screenings in Stepnogorsk
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
All about film
Today
10
Tomorrow
11
Mon
12
Tue
13
Wed
14
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Primate?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Step Cinema
g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
10:00
from 2400 ₸
16:30
from 2400 ₸
20:10
from 2400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Song Sung Blue
2025, USA, Biography, Drama, History
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree