Menu
Kinoafisha
Stepnogorsk, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Carevna-lyagushka 2
Carevna-lyagushka 2, 2026 Screening times in Stepnogorsk
17 March 2026
Carevna-lyagushka 2 Showtimes – 17 March 2026 Screenings in Stepnogorsk
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Carevna-lyagushka 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Step Cinema
g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
13:40
from 2400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Tyul'pany
2026, Russia, Comedy
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Stitches
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree