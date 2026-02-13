Menu
Kinoafisha
Stepnogorsk, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights, 2025 Screening times in Stepnogorsk
Wuthering Heights, 2025 Screening times in Stepnogorsk
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
13
Tomorrow
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Wuthering Heights?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Step Cinema
g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
16:50
from 2600 ₸
23:30
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
The Beldham
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Bir tup alma agashy
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Lembayung
2024, Indonesia, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree