Films
Eternity
Eternity, 2025 Screening times in Stepnogorsk
22 December 2025
Eternity Showtimes – 22 December 2025 Screenings in Stepnogorsk
Today
19
Tomorrow
20
Sun
21
Mon
22
Tue
23
Wed
24
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Step Cinema
g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
10:00
from 2200 ₸
21:30
from 2200 ₸
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Deep Sea
2023, China, Adventure, Animation, Drama
Stitch Head
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Dust Bunny
2025, USA, Drama, Horror
A Writer's Odyssey 2
2025, China, Action, Adventure, Drama
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
