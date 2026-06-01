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Kinoafisha Films Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody, 2026 Screening times in Stepnogorsk 9 June 2026

Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody Showtimes – 9 June 2026 Screenings in Stepnogorsk

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 6 Sun 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Step Cinema g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
13:40 from 2400 ₸
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