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Kinoafisha Films New Happy Dad and Son 6: Mini Adventure Showtimes for New Happy Dad and Son 6: Mini Adventure (2024) in Shymkent today

Showtimes for New Happy Dad and Son 6: Mini Adventure (2024) in Shymkent today

New Happy Dad and Son 6: Mini Adventure
New Happy Dad and Son 6: Mini Adventure Comedy 2024 / China
Watch trailer
Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 6
Format
Group Screenings

Showtimes for New Happy Dad and Son 6: Mini Adventure in Shymkent on 6 September 2026
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
10:25 from 3000 ₸ 12:10 from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
10:10 from 2500 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
10:30 from 2500 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
10:10 from 2500 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
10:40 from 2500 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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