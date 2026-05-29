Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Qut
Qut, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
3 June 2026
Qut Showtimes – 3 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
29
Tomorrow
30
Sun
31
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Qut?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
12:15
from 900 ₸
17:55
from 900 ₸
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
12:30
from 3000 ₸
18:45
from 3000 ₸
20:20
from 3000 ₸
22:00
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree