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Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
14 June 2026
Papasynyn qyzy Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
16:40
from 2600 ₸
18:20
from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
18:30
from 2800 ₸
20:20
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
11:50
from 2400 ₸
13:40
from 2400 ₸
17:30
from 2800 ₸
19:20
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:30
from 2800 ₸
17:00
from 2800 ₸
18:50
from 2800 ₸
22:10
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:40
from 2400 ₸
14:30
from 2800 ₸
16:00
from 2800 ₸
17:50
from 2800 ₸
21:10
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
16:20
from 2800 ₸
18:00
from 2800 ₸
19:40
from 3200 ₸
21:20
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:20
from 2400 ₸
12:00
from 2400 ₸
13:40
from 2400 ₸
15:20
from 2800 ₸
17:00
from 2800 ₸
18:40
from 3200 ₸
20:20
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
16:30
from 2800 ₸
18:10
from 2800 ₸
19:50
from 3200 ₸
21:30
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:30
from 2400 ₸
12:10
from 2400 ₸
13:50
from 2400 ₸
15:30
from 2800 ₸
17:10
from 2800 ₸
18:50
from 3200 ₸
20:30
from 3200 ₸
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
10:10
from 4500 ₸
15:15
from 3000 ₸
17:45
from 3000 ₸
20:25
from 4500 ₸
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