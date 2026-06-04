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Babay
Babay, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
10 June 2026
Babay Showtimes – 10 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
12:35
from 3000 ₸
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