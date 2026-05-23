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Kinoafisha Films Babay Babay, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 25 May 2026

Babay Showtimes – 25 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
12:05 from 3000 ₸ 15:20 from 3000 ₸ 18:35 from 3000 ₸ 22:00 from 4500 ₸
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