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Кассандра
Кассандра, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
21 June 2026
Кассандра Showtimes – 21 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
23:55
from 3000 ₸
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