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Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
12 June 2026
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 12 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
18:35
from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
17:20
from 2100 ₸
19:10
from 2300 ₸
21:00
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
12:20
from 1900 ₸
16:20
from 2100 ₸
18:10
from 2300 ₸
20:00
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
17:50
from 2100 ₸
20:00
from 2300 ₸
00:20
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
12:30
from 1900 ₸
16:50
from 2100 ₸
19:00
from 2300 ₸
23:20
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
15:40
from 2100 ₸
17:30
from 2100 ₸
19:20
from 2300 ₸
21:10
from 2300 ₸
23:10
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
12:50
from 1900 ₸
14:40
from 2100 ₸
16:30
from 2100 ₸
18:20
from 2300 ₸
20:10
from 2300 ₸
22:10
from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
15:30
from 2100 ₸
17:20
from 2100 ₸
19:10
from 2300 ₸
21:00
from 2300 ₸
22:50
from 2300 ₸
00:40
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
10:50
from 1900 ₸
12:40
from 1900 ₸
14:30
from 2100 ₸
16:20
from 2100 ₸
18:10
from 2300 ₸
20:00
from 2300 ₸
21:50
from 2300 ₸
23:40
from 2300 ₸
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