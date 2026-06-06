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Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 7 June 2026

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 7 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
00:10 from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
18:10 from 2100 ₸ 20:10 from 2300 ₸ 22:10 from 2300 ₸ 00:10 from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
10:50 from 1900 ₸ 12:50 from 1900 ₸ 17:10 from 2100 ₸ 19:10 from 2300 ₸ 21:10 from 2300 ₸ 23:10 from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
15:30 from 2100 ₸ 17:20 from 2100 ₸ 19:10 from 2300 ₸ 21:00 from 2300 ₸ 22:50 from 2300 ₸ 00:40 from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
12:40 from 1900 ₸ 14:30 from 2100 ₸ 16:20 from 2100 ₸ 18:10 from 2300 ₸ 20:00 from 2300 ₸ 21:50 from 2300 ₸ 23:40 from 2300 ₸
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