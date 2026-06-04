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Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 5 June 2026

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 5 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
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Today 4 Tomorrow 5
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
17:20 from 2100 ₸ 19:10 from 2300 ₸ 21:00 from 2300 ₸ 22:50 from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
12:30 from 1900 ₸ 16:20 from 2100 ₸ 18:10 from 2300 ₸ 20:00 from 2300 ₸ 21:50 from 2300 ₸
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