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Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
31 May 2026
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
14:55
from 3000 ₸
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