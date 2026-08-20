Showtimes for Parallel Tales in Shymkent on 20 August 2026 Showtimes for Parallel Tales in Shymkent on 21 August 2026 Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25 2D, RU 10:30 from 2500 ₸

The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices