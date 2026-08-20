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Parallel Tales
Showtimes for Parallel Tales (2026) in Shymkent today
Showtimes for Parallel Tales (2026) in Shymkent today
Parallel Tales
Crime, Drama, Detective
2026 / France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia
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Showtimes for Parallel Tales in Shymkent on 20 August 2026
Showtimes for Parallel Tales in Shymkent on 21 August 2026
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
10:30
from 2500 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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