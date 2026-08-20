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Kinoafisha Films Parallel Tales Showtimes for Parallel Tales (2026) in Shymkent today

Showtimes for Parallel Tales (2026) in Shymkent today

Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales Crime, Drama, Detective 2026 / France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia
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Today 20 Tomorrow 21
Format
Group Screenings

Showtimes for Parallel Tales in Shymkent on 20 August 2026
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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