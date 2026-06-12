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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 12 June 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 12 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
20:00 from 3000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
22:10 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:40 from 2800 ₸ 17:30 from 2800 ₸ 19:30 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
14:40 from 2800 ₸ 16:30 from 2800 ₸ 18:30 from 3200 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
17:10 from 2800 ₸ 19:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 22:50 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:00 from 2400 ₸ 16:10 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 3200 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
15:50 from 2800 ₸ 17:50 from 2800 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸ 23:50 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:40 from 2400 ₸ 14:50 from 2800 ₸ 16:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:50 from 3200 ₸ 20:50 from 3200 ₸ 22:50 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
16:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:20 from 2800 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸ 00:30 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
13:00 from 2400 ₸ 15:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 3200 ₸
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