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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 15 May 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 15 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
15:45 from 2600 ₸ 20:10 from 3000 ₸ 22:10 from 3000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
16:25 from 1900 ₸ 19:50 from 2100 ₸ 20:50 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:20 from 2800 ₸ 17:10 from 2800 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:50 from 3200 ₸ 22:40 from 3200 ₸ 00:30 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:30 from 2400 ₸ 14:20 from 2800 ₸ 16:10 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 21:40 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:10 from 2800 ₸ 17:10 from 2800 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸ 00:50 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:30 from 2400 ₸ 12:20 from 2400 ₸ 14:10 from 2800 ₸ 16:10 from 2800 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 22:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:50 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
15:50 from 2800 ₸ 17:50 from 2800 ₸ 23:50 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:50 from 2400 ₸ 12:40 from 2400 ₸ 14:50 from 2800 ₸ 16:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:50 from 3200 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 20:50 from 3200 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸ 22:50 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
16:10 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 2800 ₸ 20:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:20 from 3200 ₸ 00:10 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
13:10 from 2400 ₸ 15:10 from 2800 ₸ 17:10 from 2800 ₸ 19:10 from 3200 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸ 23:10 from 3200 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
14:40 from 3000 ₸ 20:10 from 3000 ₸ 21:55 from 3000 ₸ 23:40 from 3000 ₸
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