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Qara
Qara, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
2 May 2026
Qara Showtimes – 2 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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How do I book tickets for Qara?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
13:40
from 2600 ₸
20:00
from 3000 ₸
00:10
from 3000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
16:00
from 2100 ₸
19:55
from 2300 ₸
22:00
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
16:50
from 2800 ₸
17:50
from 2800 ₸
23:30
from 3200 ₸
00:30
from 3200 ₸
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