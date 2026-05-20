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Kinoafisha Films Men ushin omir sur Men ushin omir sur, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 21 May 2026

Men ushin omir sur Showtimes – 21 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Fri 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Men ushin omir sur? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
16:30 from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
15:30 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
18:50 from 2100 ₸ 23:00 from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
17:50 from 2100 ₸ 22:00 from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
15:40 from 2100 ₸ 17:30 from 2100 ₸ 19:30 from 2300 ₸ 21:20 from 2300 ₸ 23:10 from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
12:40 from 1900 ₸ 14:40 from 2100 ₸ 16:30 from 2100 ₸ 18:30 from 2300 ₸ 20:20 from 2300 ₸ 22:10 from 2300 ₸
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