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Kinoafisha Films Mushel zhas Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 4 May 2026

Mushel zhas Showtimes – 4 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
12:05 from 1700 ₸
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