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Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
8 May 2026
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Showtimes – 8 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
19:30
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:00
from 2800 ₸
19:00
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
11:50
from 2400 ₸
14:00
from 2800 ₸
18:00
from 3200 ₸
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
10:55
from 3000 ₸
18:50
from 3000 ₸
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