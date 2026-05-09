Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Перiште
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
9 May 2026
Перiште Showtimes – 9 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
9
Format
All
KK
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Перiште?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
18:20
from 2800 ₸
00:50
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D
20:00
from 3200 ₸
2D, KK
01:00
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D
00:40
from 3200 ₸
2D, KK
22:40
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
16:10
from 4000 ₸
18:10
from 4000 ₸
21:10
from 3200 ₸
23:10
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
2026, South Korea, Adventure, Animation, Family
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Псих
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree