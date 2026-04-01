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Kinoafisha Films The Lizard The Lizard, 2024 Screening times in Shymkent 19 April 2026

The Lizard Showtimes – 19 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 19
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
17:40 from 3000 ₸
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