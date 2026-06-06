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Өч-2: Карындаш
Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
7 June 2026
Өч-2: Карындаш Showtimes – 7 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
22:00
from 3000 ₸
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