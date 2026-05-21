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Kinoafisha Films Өч-2: Карындаш Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 27 May 2026

Өч-2: Карындаш Showtimes – 27 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
23:20 from 900 ₸
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