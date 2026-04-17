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Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 20 April 2026

Moshenniki Showtimes – 20 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D, RU
17:35 from 3000 ₸ 21:25 from 3000 ₸ 23:30 from 3000 ₸
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Super Mario Galaxy
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Көлеңке
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