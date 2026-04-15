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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 16 April 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 16 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 15 Tomorrow 16
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
20:00 from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
10:20 from 1900 ₸ 12:10 from 1900 ₸ 19:00 from 2300 ₸
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