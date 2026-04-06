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Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
6 April 2026
Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 6 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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6
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7
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8
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
18:20
from 2800 ₸
19:20
from 2800 ₸
21:25
from 2800 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
16:00
from 1900 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
16:50
from 2100 ₸
18:40
from 2100 ₸
20:30
from 2300 ₸
22:30
from 2300 ₸
00:20
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:20
from 2100 ₸
17:10
from 2100 ₸
18:50
from 2100 ₸
20:40
from 2300 ₸
22:30
from 2300 ₸
00:20
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
17:00
from 2100 ₸
19:00
from 2300 ₸
21:00
from 2300 ₸
22:10
from 2300 ₸
23:00
from 2300 ₸
00:10
from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
17:00
from 2100 ₸
19:10
from 2300 ₸
20:00
from 2300 ₸
21:10
from 2300 ₸
22:00
from 2300 ₸
23:10
from 2300 ₸
00:00
from 2300 ₸
01:10
from 2100 ₸
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D, KZ
15:50
from 4500 ₸
18:20
from 3000 ₸
20:05
from 3000 ₸
21:50
from 3000 ₸
23:35
from 3000 ₸
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