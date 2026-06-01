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Kinoafisha Films Scotty Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 3 June 2026

Scotty Showtimes – 3 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Scotty? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
12:15 from 1500 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
11:00 from 1900 ₸
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