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Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
15 April 2026
Bayqa! Alayaq! Showtimes – 15 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D, KZ
16:00
from 4500 ₸
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